Bafana meet Eswatini at home, at a venue likely to be in Gauteng, on October 13. They meet 2024 Africa Nations Cup hosts Ivory Coast away on October 17.
The matches form part of South Africa's preparations for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month and the Nations Cup finals in January and February.
Bafana played two friendly matches at FNB Stadium last month, drawing 0-0 against Namibia and beating Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0.
South Africa's first two games in World Cup qualifying group C are against Benin at home on November 13 and Rwanda away November 20.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Maphosa Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Paseka Mako (Orlando Pirates), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, US), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Kaizer Chiefs)
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, US), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Percy Tau (Al Ahly SC, Egypt), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Lebo Mothiba (RC Strasbourg, France), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Broos includes Khuliso Mudau, Paseka Mako in Bafana Bafana squad
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau in his 23-man squad for this month's two friendly internationals.
Downs' consistently in-form Mudau has often been surprisingly overlooked by Broos in previous squads.
Orlando Pirates left-back Paseka Mako was a first-time call-up to the national team as Broos announced his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.
“Mako has been on the list for a long time,” Broos said. “We have a goal of [a pool of] 45 players, so in each position we should have four players. So Mako has already been with us [looked at] for a long time.”
Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas; another Sundowns right-back or winger, Thapelo Morena; and Pirates left-back Innocent Maela are injured and unavailable.
There were few surprises in Broos's squad.
