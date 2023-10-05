Soccer

Broos includes Khuliso Mudau, Paseka Mako in Bafana Bafana squad

05 October 2023 - 12:37 By Marc Strydom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. File photo
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. File photo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau in his 23-man squad for this month's two friendly internationals.

Downs' consistently in-form Mudau has often been surprisingly overlooked by Broos in previous squads.

Orlando Pirates left-back Paseka Mako was a first-time call-up to the national team as Broos announced his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.

“Mako has been on the list for a long time,” Broos said. “We have a goal of [a pool of] 45 players, so in each position we should have four players. So Mako has already been with us [looked at] for a long time.”

Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas; another Sundowns right-back or winger, Thapelo Morena; and Pirates left-back Innocent Maela are injured and unavailable. 

There were few surprises in Broos's squad.

Bafana meet Eswatini at home, at a venue likely to be in Gauteng, on October 13. They meet 2024 Africa Nations Cup hosts Ivory Coast away on October 17.

The matches form part of South Africa's preparations for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month and the Nations Cup finals in January and February.

Bafana played two friendly matches at FNB Stadium last month, drawing 0-0 against Namibia and beating Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0.

South Africa's first two games in World Cup qualifying group C are against Benin at home on November 13 and Rwanda away November 20.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Maphosa Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Paseka Mako (Orlando Pirates), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, US), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Kaizer Chiefs)

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, US), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Percy Tau (Al Ahly SC, Egypt), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Lebo Mothiba (RC Strasbourg, France), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

READ MORE:

Kompany raves as Lyle Foster strike helps Burnley to first EPL win

His manager Vincent Kompany raved about his influence as Lyle Foster scored the opener, making a return from suspension as Burnley got their ...
Sport
1 day ago

No place for Maswanganyi in Bafana coach's preliminary squad for Eswatini, Ivory Coast friendlies

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.
Sport
1 week ago

Bafana stay in Gauteng for now, but Safa has plans to spread games around

Bafana Bafana will stay in Gauteng for the international friendly against Eswatini next month.
Sport
1 week ago

Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has put their place in a cup final in 2023-24 down to their spectacular depth in quality and the commitment of ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘It’s a disgrace’: Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat Rugby
  2. Broos includes Khuliso Mudau, Paseka Mako in Bafana Bafana squad Soccer
  3. Master blasters: Five batters to watch at the 2023 World Cup Cricket
  4. Stony-faced Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki battles for right answers Sport
  5. A ‘good team’ flying under the radar — maybe this time Proteas will shine at ... Sport

Latest Videos

'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban