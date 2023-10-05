“They must feel the pressure. They can’t be on cruise mode for too long, we will stay there. Obviously, Golden Arrows still have to honour their fixture to make eight, and we will see what happens from there.
“But am I happy? Not entirely, but one has to be grateful for whatever you receive. I wish we could have added three points, and it was possible.”
Fourth-placed Golden Arrows, on 14 points but having played seven games to the top three sides' eight, meet ninth-placed Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday night (7.30pm) with the chance to overtake Swallows and second-placed SuperSport United (16 points).
Swallows’ next league game is against Sundowns at Loftus Stadium, after the Fifa break on October 29.
Sundowns must feel the pressure, says Komphela as Swallows take third place
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Moroka Swallows boss Steve Komphela says while Mamelodi Sundowns are in a class of their own, they should still be made to sweat for DStv Premiership top honours.
Sundowns appear to be cruising to their seventh successive league title after winning all their eight opening games. The seemingly unbeatable defending champions are eight points ahead of their closest rivals SuperSport United before the league has even reached the one-third stage.
Komphela left Sundowns, where he was the first-team coach to head coach Rulani Mokwena before this season.
The Birds briefly moved to second place in the Premiership with their 0-0 draw against Chippa United on Wednesday night. They dropped to the third place after SuperSport United’s 2-1 victory over Cape Town Spurs.
The Birds have recovered from a shaky start under Komphela with four wins, a draw and just one defeat in their last six games, though they still trail Masandawana by 14 points.
“Position two, the [gap from] Sundowns is too big — [they are on] 24 points, and we are on 14 and both teams on eight matches. It’s quite big,” Komphela said.
There is a feeling that inconsistency from other Premier Soccer League (PSL) sides makes life easier for Sundowns.
“Even though we know Mamelodi Sundowns has raised the bar by so many levels, I think we should try to put them under pressure, make the league more competitive,” Komphela said.
Broos includes Khuliso Mudau, Paseka Mako in Bafana Bafana squad
