“Those of frustration and anger because I didn’t believe what I saw in the first and second half. I think in the first half we had one chance to score and I am saying this with all respect to Eswatini.
“We were lucky that we played against a team of that level, otherwise it could have been a disaster. I didn’t recognise my team and I had to make changes during halftime hoping things will be better.
“We were not playing 90 minutes on the same low level. It’s unbelievable because three months ago we saw this team play good against Morocco. It's unbelievable that four or five months ago we saw this team play against Liberia.”
Broos said he told the players to look in the mirror and take responsibility.
“You can’t believe your eyes where you saw them against Eswatini. There was no passion, we lost nearly every duel, we played far from our opponents and we were lucky they didn’t score because that could have been a disaster.
Hugo Broos frustrated and angered by lethargic Bafana in draw against minnows Eswatini
Image: BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach was frustrated and angered by his team’s lethargic performance in their uninspiring 0-0 friendly draw with minnows Eswatini at FNB Stadium on Friday.
The straight-talking Broos said Bafana showed no passion and fighting spirit in what he said was the team's worst performance since he took over the team in 2021.
Bafana must dust themselves off as they have a high-profile friendly match with star-studded Ivory Coast at the cauldron of the Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Tuesday.
“There were many feelings that I went through during and after the game,” said a clearly disappointed Broos after the match, played in front of a near empty FNB Stadium.
“Those of frustration and anger because I didn’t believe what I saw in the first and second half. I think in the first half we had one chance to score and I am saying this with all respect to Eswatini.
“We were lucky that we played against a team of that level, otherwise it could have been a disaster. I didn’t recognise my team and I had to make changes during halftime hoping things will be better.
“We were not playing 90 minutes on the same low level. It’s unbelievable because three months ago we saw this team play good against Morocco. It's unbelievable that four or five months ago we saw this team play against Liberia.”
Broos said he told the players to look in the mirror and take responsibility.
“You can’t believe your eyes where you saw them against Eswatini. There was no passion, we lost nearly every duel, we played far from our opponents and we were lucky they didn’t score because that could have been a disaster.
“I said to the boys they must look in the mirror and ask themselves what went wrong. There are many things that went wrong in this game and let’s hope that it is a wake-up call for everyone.
“What we did against Morocco is in the past. You can't every time go and talk about how good we were against Morocco, we have to be good in every game. If you can’t win it with good football, you win it with power and fighting spirit.
“And that was not in our team and let’s hope this is a wake-up call. We know it was bad but on Tuesday we must take our revenge against Ivory Coast. We were asking for a crowd and with such a performance you can’t ask for a crowd.
“You can’t ask people to come to the stadium to watch that type of football. You have to win the crowd and you don’t do it with a performance like we showed Eswatini.”
READ MORE
Bafana held to dull 0-0 draw against Eswatini
Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for stretching fixtures to eve of Afcon
Bafana drawn against Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in 2023 Afcon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos