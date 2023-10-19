Watching replays of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu’s tackle on Bernard Parker that broke the TS Galaxy player's leg in the first game of the Carling Knockout Cup in Mbombela on Wednesday one cannot help but wince.
Slow-motion TV replays show Parker’s shin snapping, leaving him in agony on the field. Many football commentators believe the injury might be the end of the 37-year-old former FC Twente, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana forward and midfielder’s career.
The tackle has been leading the charts on social media with many people reprimanding Zungu for his reaction after Parker's injury.
The Sundowns midfielder showed disbelief after referee Masixole Bambiso gave him a red card and had to be escorted from the field by Downs officials as he shouted and banged walls, pleading innocence.
His reaction ruffled feathers of many football supporters who took to social media to criticise him for being “insensitive” while others defended him, saying he might not have realised the severity of the injury at the time.
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu was among those unhappy with Zungu.
“This is unacceptable! It’s no longer football,” Shivambu said.
Downs coach Rulani Mokwena, speaking to media after the game, said he was convinced Zungu had no malicious intent making the tackle.
“I can only wish Bernard Parker [a] speedy recovery. I hope it’s not as serious as it looks. “Knowing Bongani Zungu, I know it was not malicious.
“There was no malicious intent” Mokwena said.
POLL | Should Zungu be sanctioned for brutal tackle that broke Parker's leg?
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Watching replays of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu’s tackle on Bernard Parker that broke the TS Galaxy player's leg in the first game of the Carling Knockout Cup in Mbombela on Wednesday one cannot help but wince.
Slow-motion TV replays show Parker’s shin snapping, leaving him in agony on the field. Many football commentators believe the injury might be the end of the 37-year-old former FC Twente, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana forward and midfielder’s career.
The tackle has been leading the charts on social media with many people reprimanding Zungu for his reaction after Parker's injury.
The Sundowns midfielder showed disbelief after referee Masixole Bambiso gave him a red card and had to be escorted from the field by Downs officials as he shouted and banged walls, pleading innocence.
His reaction ruffled feathers of many football supporters who took to social media to criticise him for being “insensitive” while others defended him, saying he might not have realised the severity of the injury at the time.
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu was among those unhappy with Zungu.
“This is unacceptable! It’s no longer football,” Shivambu said.
Downs coach Rulani Mokwena, speaking to media after the game, said he was convinced Zungu had no malicious intent making the tackle.
“I can only wish Bernard Parker [a] speedy recovery. I hope it’s not as serious as it looks. “Knowing Bongani Zungu, I know it was not malicious.
“There was no malicious intent” Mokwena said.
Here are some reactions from social media:
READ MORE:
Galaxy dump Sundowns out of cup in game where Zungu breaks Parker’s leg
Mapimpi recovering after surgery but not back on the field just yet
Neymar to have surgery after rupturing ACL, meniscus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos