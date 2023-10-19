Soccer

POLL | Should Zungu be sanctioned for brutal tackle that broke Parker's leg?

19 October 2023 - 13:58 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns received a red card from referee Bambiso Masixole during the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup last 16 match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on October 18.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Watching replays of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu’s tackle on Bernard Parker that broke the TS Galaxy player's leg in the first game of the Carling Knockout Cup in Mbombela on Wednesday one cannot help but wince.

Slow-motion TV replays show Parker’s shin snapping, leaving him in agony on the field. Many football commentators believe the injury might be the end of the 37-year-old former FC Twente, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana forward and midfielder’s career.

The tackle has been leading the charts on social media with many people reprimanding Zungu for his reaction after Parker's injury. 

The Sundowns midfielder showed disbelief after referee Masixole Bambiso gave him a red card and had to be escorted from the field by Downs officials as he shouted and banged walls, pleading innocence. 

His reaction ruffled feathers of many football supporters who took to social media to criticise him for being “insensitive” while others defended him, saying he might not have realised the severity of the injury at the time.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu was among those unhappy with Zungu.

“This is unacceptable! It’s no longer football,” Shivambu said.

Downs coach Rulani Mokwena, speaking to media after the game, said he was convinced Zungu had no malicious intent making the tackle.

“I can only wish Bernard Parker [a] speedy recovery. I hope it’s not as serious as it looks. “Knowing Bongani Zungu, I know it was not malicious.

“There was no malicious intent” Mokwena said. 

Here are some reactions from social media:

