Galaxy dump Sundowns out of cup in game where Zungu breaks Parker’s leg

TS Galaxy took advantage of a Mamelodi Sundowns heavily depleted by players returning from international duty to dump the Brazilians out of the new Carling Knockout Cup last 16 with Wednesday night's 5-4 penalties victory at Mbombela Stadium.

Downs, impressively given how many players they were missing and that they played with 10 men for most of the second half, fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2 in normal time. That score remained through extra time.

Galaxy keeper Fiacre Ntwari was the hero of the shoot-out with two saves.

Coach Sead Ramović's enterprising Rockets stunned a mixed-strength, new-look Downs finding their feet early in the game through Sphiwe Mahlangu's strike in the 12th minute and Mlungisi Mbunjana's second in the 16th.

Marcello Allende pulled one back in the 57th. Downs’ Bongani Zungu saw red a minute later for a nightmare challenge that broke veteran midfielder Bernard Parker’s leg.