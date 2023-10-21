Manousakis admits balance between experience and youth not right at Spurs
Cape Town Spurs assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has admitted that there balance between experience and youth at the club is not right.
Spurs were knocked out of the Carling Knockout 2-0 by Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Friday night where Manousakis relied mostly on inexperienced players.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro called on the vast experience of th elikes of Thembinkosi Lorch, who was making a return after a long spell on sidelines, Olisa Ndah, Deon Hotto, Miguel Timm, Thabang Monare and Kermit Erasmus.
Manousakis put his trust in inexperienced Leo Thethani (24), Lubeni Haukongo (23) Rushwin Dortley (21) who relied on seniors Michael Morton, Keagan Buchanan, Nocholus Lukhubeni for guidance.
“Pressure is immense for them (inexperienced players), they are not used to it but the model of the club is to develop the players and try to get them in,” said Manousakis.
“But certainly there needs to be the right balance and that balance is a little bit out of tilt at the moment. That’s why we’ll try to get one or two free agents if they are out who an come here and a difference but we also need to be realistic and say who is available.
“Can we get them now, you don’t want to get to January transfer window because that will be too late. It is very difficult for the club but when it turn this experiences are going to make them better players.”
Manousakis is hoping that the management will seal the deal with experienced midfielder Bradley Ralani who has been training with them recently after he left Mamelodi Sundowns.
“He is another gem despite his age, he is a fantastic player and he has something that we don’t have in the squad. He is someone we believe can bring a little bit of extra on the pitch and certainly in the change room.
“When he walked into the changeroom the other day you can see the reaction of other players, he’s only had one session with us and he went for the medicals. From the time that he’s arrived in the building there has been a good response and that’s what we want to see.
“I don’t know how far they are but I hope the negotiations can be concluded as soon as possible and we will definitely love to have him.”
Looking back at the loss to Pirates, Manousakis said the 60th minute penalty, that was converted by Tapelo Xoki, and the second by Erasmus five minutes later finished took the wind out of their sails.
“The penalty incident and the quick second goal took the stuffing out of us. I thought at 1-0 we could have had a chance but defensively we were also a little bit poor.
“We didn’t clear our lines and they got behind us, that’s were we lost it but again from the first goal the mental block started and it was the case of here we go again.”