Manousakis admits balance between experience and youth not right at Spurs

“Pressure is immense for them (inexperienced players), they are not used to it but the model of the club is to develop the players and try to get them in,” said Manousakis.

“But certainly there needs to be the right balance and that balance is a little bit out of tilt at the moment. That’s why we’ll try to get one or two free agents if they are out who an come here and a difference but we also need to be realistic and say who is available.

“Can we get them now, you don’t want to get to January transfer window because that will be too late. It is very difficult for the club but when it turn this experiences are going to make them better players.”

Manousakis is hoping that the management will seal the deal with experienced midfielder Bradley Ralani who has been training with them recently after he left Mamelodi Sundowns.