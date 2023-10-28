Ancelotti praises 'stupendous' Bellingham after Clasico double

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed Jude Bellingham as 'stupendous' after the midfielder scored twice to earn his side a 2-1 fightback win at Barcelona in Saturday's LaLiga 'El Clasico'.

Ancelotti said the 20-year-old Englishman kept surprising him with his maturity and that he gave Real the spark they needed to recover against a Barcelona side who dominated proceedings before succumbing due to two late stunners.

"(Bellingham) looks like a veteran out there because of his attitude. His first goal changed the dynamic completely of what was a difficult game for us," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"I can't deny that we are all surprised with his vein of form, especially with his level and his effectiveness. He is everywhere on the field.

"Today he was stupendous and shocked everyone with his wonderful goal from the edge of the area."

Bellingham, LaLiga's top scorer with 10 goals, has made a smooth transition to Spanish soccer since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in June.