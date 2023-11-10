The Afghans, by batting first, ensured South Africa would chase, which will provide a test of one aspect of their game that has largely not lived up to scrutiny recently.
That the target of 245 is a marginally challenging one may not be the worst thing for them, given the proximity to the semifinal, though a loss would be likely to increase the volume about the topic.
What will be a concern is South Africa's bowling to the opposition lower order.
It was poor again with the Proteas allowing the Afghans, led by a battling 97 not out from Azmatullah Omarzai, to recover from 160/7 when Rashid Khan was dismissed in the 38th over to 244 all out.
For whatever reason the Proteas seem less interested in getting the opposition batters out and keen on bowling wide yorkers.
There were 10 wides delivered here, with Lungi Ngidi responsible for six of those, three of which came in the penultimate over.
It’s a poor tactic, as it removes the critical element of dismissing the batter and the faster the bowlers learn that the better.
In this tournament, South Africa conceded 111 runs for Bangladesh’s last three wickets, 105 in the last 10 overs against the Netherlands, 107 for the last four wickets against Australia and 93 for the last three wickets against Sri Lanka.
Sloppy Proteas give themselves a lot to chase in last round-robin match
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images
The first innings of this final round-robin match for these two teams was a struggle for everyone.
For Afghanistan trying to rouse themselves after a gut-wrenching defeat, for Temba Bavuma to just chase the ball and for a crowd, probably large by the standards of a “normal” stadium but which looked sparse in the concrete monstrosity that bears the name of the host nation’s leader.
Yet here they were, South Africa chasing a confidence-restoring win while Afghanistan wanted to end a tournament in which they have challenged prominently on a high.
But the match lacked fizz. Afghanistan’s semifinal chances were blown to pieces by Glenn Maxwell’s wristy fireworks while South Africa have already qualified for the knockout stage and their thoughts have turned to Australia.
This was a “going through the motions” exercise. South Africa brought in Andile Phehlukwayo for his first match of the tournament, replacing Marco Jansen, who has played in the previous 13 ODIs, while Gerald Coetzee replaced Tabraiz Shamsi.
Former Proteas assistant coach Birrell backs Jansen to bounce back after poor display against India
Yes, it’s South Africa and Australia in a Cricket World Cup semifinal again
It’s a lack of concentration and poor execution against the tail and in a match with consequence — like a semifinal — it will be painfully costly.
South Africa was sloppy in the field, dropping two catches, while Phehlukwayo also missed an easy run out.
Then there was Bavuma, who went off the field after nine balls in the Afghan innings and was noticeably limping later when chasing the ball.
It appeared to be a right hamstring injury and Bavuma was probably unwilling to be substituted as it would prevented him opening the batting.
How much it jeopardises his chances of playing in the semifinal may only become clear in the next few days, but given that he was on the field until the end of the Afghan innings it probably means the medical staff are happy that the injury is manageable.
The only bowlers to provide any control and aggression were Keshav Maharaj, who took 1/25 in his 10 overs, while Coetzee claimed 4/44 and in the process took over from Jansen as the Proteas’ leading wicket-taker at the tournament.
Quinton de Kock’s six catches saw him equal the record for the most dismissal by a wicketkeeper in a World Cup match and he is now alongside Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed.
