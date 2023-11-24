“After he was an assistant coach, he was an interim coach and after that he was the head coach, so he followed all the processes he had to follow to become the head coach.”
‘We must be proud, not jealous’: former Pirates coach Augusto Palacios on Rulani Mokwena
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios has called on people not to hate but to instead be proud of the exploits of rising Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Mokwena, 36, who recently came of age by leading Sundowns to success in the inaugural African Football League (AFL), is widely regarded as one of the best young coaches on the continent.
“I worked with Rulani when I was at Orlando Pirates and we are still close,” said Palacios, who played an important role in the development of gifted players including Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi, Lebohang "Cheeseboy" Mokoena and the late Gift "Vum-Vum" Leremi and Lesley "Slow Poison" Manyathela.
"When we talk about Rulani, we need to consider the fact that he followed all the necessary steps from the juniors ranks at Platinum Stars. After he worked with the juniors, he went on to become assistant coach.
“After he was an assistant coach, he was an interim coach and after that he was the head coach, so he followed all the processes he had to follow to become the head coach.”
One thing Mokwena is always credited for by people he has worked with is his passion and dedication for the game, and Palacios said he has always been like that.
“He also studied and he is not a coach to work for two hours, but he is a coach who work for 24 hours. I congratulate him for what he has achieved so far in his career.
“He has been patient and the most important thing about him is that he has passion for football. He has a football background because of his family produced people like Jomo Sono and his father Julius "KK" Sono.
“What he has achieved is not by luck. He has achieved it with hard work and I wish him all the best.
“I communicate with him. He is doing very well and we must be proud and not jealous. He has sacrificed a lot to be where he is and the results are showing because football is not a two hour job but 24-hours.
“You need luck in life but hard work is more important. While at Pirates, we travelled together to Brazil and I spoke a lot with him. He has really made me proud.”
Sundowns have started the DStv Premiership at a frightening pace with eight wins from as many matches in which they have scored 17 goals and conceded only three times.
It’s early but the Brazilians are favourites to win their seventh successive league championship and that will be high on their agenda when they take on SuperSport United on Wednesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Before they resume their league programme next week, Sundowns start the Champions League group stages with a clash against little-known Mauritanian side Nouadhibou on Sunday at Loftus.
