Cavin Johnson responds to reports of racism, alcohol abuse at Kaizer Chiefs

27 November 2023 - 12:14
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson celebrates during the DStv Premiership match against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on November 26 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has responded to serious allegations of race issues, alcohol abuse and a lack of discipline among players at the club.

Chiefs were rocked by damning media reports ahead of their DStv Premiership match against Moroka Swallows on Sunday, which Amakhosi won 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium.

Sunday World reported that players Itumeleng Khune and Mduduzi Mdantsane allegedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. It also reported alleged racism and favouring of coloured players at the club.

Khune is also reported to be in trouble for refusing to do interviews during club owner and chair Kaizer Motaung’s induction into the South African Hall of Fame.

Johnson reduced the allegations to people trying to discredit the Chiefs brand and claimed there are no such issues at the club.

“We read it all the time and Kaizer Chiefs being the brand they are, I think there’s a lot of people who looked to bring this big brand to a lower level. Because in reality there’s no brand as strong as this brand,” Johnson said.

“Whatever you can find and whatever you can do to try to discredit them is always in the papers.

“I think it’s not only now. It has been for a good few years, you know what I’m saying? For myself, being born in a country where it was black and white, I know how to handle those things [issues of racism].

“When it comes to those things [controversial reports] it’s like water off a duck's back for me because if you were born and the rainbow was black and white, and now it is colourful, you know how to handle those things.

“We don’t have any problems within our village of that sort of nature. With the players, you can see on the pitch they want to do it for each other.”

Khune and Mdantsane were not part of the match day squad against Swallows.

Third-choice goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma played his first match of the season and helped to keep a rare clean sheet for Amakhosi.

