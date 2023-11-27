Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney, Ronaldo comparisons

Alejandro Garnacho's spectacular strike for Manchester United on Sunday could well be the goal of the season, his manager Erik ten Hag said, but he said it was too soon to be comparing his young player with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 19-year-old scored with a stunning overhead kick in the third minute to fire United to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, leaping to meet Diogo Dalot's cross with an acrobatic scissor kick into the top right corner that instantly drew comparisons with former United striker Rooney.