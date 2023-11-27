Mokwena expects Sundowns to hit same rhythm in first PSL game in six weeks

Though Mamelodi Sundowns not kicked a ball in domestic football for almost six weeks, coach Rulani Mokwena is confident his players will maintain the same mentality and level they have displayed competing in Africa when they return to the DStv Premiership.

Sundowns resume their Premiership campaign away against SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). The defending champions have not played a domestic match since October 18 when they lost to TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout Cup via penalties.

Sundowns have done well in their time competing continentally, winning the new African Football League (AFL) and kicking off their Caf Champions League group stage campaign with a 3-0 victory over Nouadhibou of Mauritania at Loftus Stadium on Sunday.