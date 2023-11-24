Daniel Akpeyi sounds warning before Kaizer Chiefs match

However, the former Amakhosi shot stopper has agreed that playing for Chiefs can weigh heavily on some players, especially if the team is not doing well.
Chiefs have gone for an unprecedented eight seasons without silverware success.
Their former coach Steve Komphela is on a mission to revive the Dube Birds and make them a competitive side in the Premier Soccer League again.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs may have struggled to get the desired results recently, but Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says underestimating Amakhosi could be dangerous for the Dube Birds.
Swallows are to host Amakhosi in a DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Chiefs will aim to use the match to return to winning ways after they lost to Orlando Pirates in their previous league outing. Swallows are determined to win and remain in the top five.
In the previous five outings, 10th-placed Chiefs have registered three defeats and two wins.
Akpeyi believes Chiefs will be tough to beat and they need to be at their best to consolidate their position in the top half.
Swallows are in position five with 18 points from 10 league games so far.
“Playing a team that is sort of struggling is a difficult thing, so it’s not going to be an easy one on Sunday because they are looking for points everywhere and we are looking to sustain our position on the log table,” Akpeyi said.
“So, this is going to be a case of two lions fighting, but we are ready for what we expect to come on the day and we will prepare for it well.”
Chiefs have gone for an unprecedented eight seasons without silverware success.
Their former coach Steve Komphela is on a mission to revive the Dube Birds and make them a competitive side in the Premier Soccer League again.
