Daniel Akpeyi sounds warning before Kaizer Chiefs match

24 November 2023 - 12:45
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi during the DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 11, 2023.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs may have struggled to get the desired results recently, but Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says underestimating Amakhosi could be dangerous for the Dube Birds.   

Swallows are to host Amakhosi in a DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).   

Chiefs will aim to use the match to return to winning ways after they lost to Orlando Pirates in their previous league outing. Swallows are determined to win and remain in the top five.   

In the previous five outings, 10th-placed Chiefs have registered three defeats and two wins.   

Akpeyi believes Chiefs will be tough to beat and they need to be at their best to consolidate their position in the top half.  

Swallows are in position five with 18 points from 10 league games so far.   

“Playing a team that is sort of struggling is a difficult thing, so it’s not going to be an easy one on Sunday because they are looking for points everywhere and we are looking to sustain our position on the log table,” Akpeyi said.   

“So, this is going to be a case of two lions fighting, but we are ready for what we expect to come on the day and we will prepare for it well.”   

However, the former Amakhosi shot stopper has agreed that playing for Chiefs can weigh heavily on some players, especially if the team is not doing well.   

Akpeyi turned out for Chiefs between 2019 and 2022 before being released.   

“Players are different and from a couple of them that I have come across the pressure of playing at an institution such as Kaizer Chiefs may be worrying some of them because we get excited by signing for Chiefs, but will you be able to face the pressure when the time comes? 

“Chiefs have a lot of fans in the league and when things don’t go well you need to be able to stand and face that pressure to come out and do well.   

“So, for me, I think those are some of the challenges the players may have. Some of the senior players have been there and they’ve seen a lot of tough times, I don’t think they are panicking.   

“Some of the junior players, this could be a challenge for them.”   

Chiefs have gone for an unprecedented eight seasons without silverware success.   

Their former coach Steve Komphela is on a mission to revive the Dube Birds and make them a competitive side in the Premier Soccer League again. 

