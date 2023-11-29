Guardiola lauds ‘fantastic’ Haaland — again — after Champions League record

“We love him, not just for the goals he scores, but for many many other things.”

It took Haaland just 35 matches to reach 40 goals, smashing Ruud van Nistelrooy's mark of 45 games.

More importantly to Guardiola, it kick-started City's comeback after a woefully sluggish first half left them trailing by two goals for the first time in a Champions League game since 2018.

Guardiola said he hoped his players would learn from the roller-coaster game.

“To win in that game not comfortably, to realise, to put in front of the mirror and say, 'We have to do better','” he said.

“But February [the round of 16] we'll be there top of the group, I don't know who we're going to face but the second leg will be [at home], and we showed again that we are able to make a comeback.”

City took a different route to Etihad Stadium on Tuesday at Guardiola's request. The manager wanted his team to see the trinity statue of Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee that was unveiled earlier in the day.

“I encouraged the club to drop us, the bus, there and we can walk,” Guardiola said. “So another gesture for the three important [players]... really nice.”

Reuters