Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs supremo congratulates Jessica Motaung on her new position at ACA

02 December 2023 - 09:13
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Kiazer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung and Jessica Motaung during the Induction Dinner of Kaizer Motaung into the South African Hall of Fame at Montecasino Ballroom in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung says the election of the club’s marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung, as the first deputy chairperson of the African Clubs Association (ACA) is an inspiration to aspiring female leaders.

Jessica was elected during the launch of the Caf-affiliated body in Egypt on Thursday.

The appointment reflects her growing status as one of the top football administrators on the African continent.

Last year, Jessica, who is the daughter of Chiefs’ boss, was appointed to serve on the Caf’s organising committee on women’s football.

She is also a member of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Board of Governors.

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we are all proud of Jessica's achievement,” said Motaung senior.

“Her appointment is a great accomplishment, both personally and professionally. We commend her on being a trailblazer, for breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings as a woman in a predominantly male-dominated industry, locally and on the continent.

“Jessica's election as deputy chairperson of ACA not only highlights her capabilities and vision, but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring female leaders within the sport locally and on the continent.”

The formation of the ACA was spearheaded by Caf president Patrice Motsepe after he saw a need for African football clubs to have a platform and structure where they could have a voice in African football.

Young Africans president Hersi Said was elected as the inaugural chairperson of the ACA while Nigeria’s Paul Bassey from Akwa United is the second deputy chairperson.

Full Board: African Club Association

UNAF Zone: Khaled Abdelkader (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Boudrika (Raja, Morocco)

WAFU A: Rodney Edmond Michael (Mighty Blackpool FC, Sierra Leone), Famakan Dembele (AS Real Bamako, Mali) 

WAFU B : Ayibatin Wilfrido (AS Loto FC, Benin), Paul Bassey (Akwa United, Nigeria) 

CECAFA: Hersi A. Said (Young Africans, Tanzania), Hassan Ali Eissa (Al Hilal, Sudan) 

COSAFA: Jessica Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) , Salamo Newboy Hei (African Stars, Namibia) 

UNIFFAC : Ravel Mondjo Mbouloungou (CS de Bendje, Gabon), Guy Kapya Kilongozi (AS Maniema Union, DR Congo) 

