Shots fired: A strong coach will not find excuses, Galaxy coach Ramović says on Mokwena

Outspoken TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has taken a swipe at Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena, saying the Brazilians boss always produces excuses when his team loses against the Rockets.

Ramović was speaking ahead of his team's Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against AmaZulu at Moses Stadium in Durban on Sunday (3pm).

The German coach said he was not pleased when he heard Mokwena complained about missing seven players after being dumped out of the Carling last 16 by Galaxy.

Sundowns — without their Bafana Bafana stars, who played for the national team in their 1-1 friendly draw against Ivory Coast in Abidjan the night before — staged a comeback from 2-0 down only to lose to Ramović’s men via penalties at Mbombela Stadium on October 18.

The cup tie was moved forward — after initial resistance to alter its calendar by the Premier Soccer League was ended by Confederation of African Football intervention — to make space for Downs’ participation in Caf’s new African Football League (AFL), which they went on to win.