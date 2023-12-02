Stellies thrash Richards Bay to reach Carling Cup final

This match was not worthy of a semifinal given the unenterprising way in which it started, but Stellenbosch FC won’t mind as they now have an opportunity to win their first major trophy in SA football.

In the end the Stellies, comfortably beat Richards Bay FC 3-0 with second half goals to qualify for the Carling Cup final where they’ll meet either AmaZulu FC or TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida on December 16.

Devin Titus opened the scoring for Steve Barker’s charges against a Bay side which never played with confidence of a home team and only started to conjure up some attack when they were already 2-0 down.

Titus benefited from the inexperience of young Bay keeper Philasande Manqele who failed to deal with a tame looping attempt by Stellies striker Iqraam Rayners. Manqele parried the ball onto Titus's feet for an easy tap in.

But in general, the better part of this match was a dull affair, with Kaitano Tembo, the Bay coach, sticking with his defensive tactics that brought his side into the semis.

Bay defeated Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates to get into the last four, but the KwaZulu-Natal's club luck ran out against Stellies.