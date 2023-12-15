Steve Komphela on how he convinced Swallows players to honour fixture against SuperSport

“I tried to be part of the solution, I could have taken the easy decision to say ‘listen, I’m stepping outside of this’, but do I help anybody?” Komphela said after the game.

“Do I help these players? Do I help the team? No.

“Now this was what was happening with us, every day you come to training. I’m there by 8am, 8.30am and whatever challenges we try to solve, and it doesn’t get solved, the players go back (without training).

“We come again, on the next day, every day. You can go to my family and ask them, not even a single day I hadn’t been at work. They (my family) will also be shocked and surprised to hear that ‘for 10 days you guys have not been training, but you have been leaving in the morning every day and coming back in the evening.

“I do my job as a professional. For matchday –2, I had to come here to Dobsonville Stadium for training. You come here to try to solve the problem and you can’t solve it, you go back home,” he said.

“You are helpless, you can’t do anything because players tell you that ‘no, no we are not training.”

Komphela convinced the players to honour their fixture against SuperSport to protect the Premier Soccer League (PSL) brand from embarrassment and out of respect for people who love the beautiful game.