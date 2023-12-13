Mamelodi Sundowns cruise past Spurs to 11th straight Premiership win

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to an 11th successive DStv Premiership victory beating last-placed Cape Town Spurs 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night to maintain their record-breaking 100% start to the league season.

Goals from Sipho Mbule (23rd minute) and Grant Kekana (29th) gave the Brazilians a 2-0 lead at the break in a game they dominated against the hapless rookies who are bottom of the table after winning one and losing 13 matches in the 14 they have played.

Mbule opened the scoring with a scorcher of a shot just outside the area before Kekana finished off a loose ball in the area after a corner was not cleared by Spurs' defence.

Peter Shalulile (90th) completed the rout, finishing Lebohang Maboe's cross on the stroke of full time.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made wholesale changes to his usual starting line-up, giving players like Mbule, Maboe, Rushine de Reuck, Gaston Sirino, Lesiba Nku, Nasir Abubaker, Terrence Mashego and goalkeeper and skipper Denis Onyango rare starts.