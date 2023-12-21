Soccer

Man United, Bayern commit to Uefa competitions after Super League verdict

21 December 2023 - 16:00 By Rohith Nair and Karolos Grohmann
A general view of Manchester United's headquarters and home ground Old Trafford ahead of their Premier League match against West Ham United on October 30 2022.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by Uefa after Thursday's EU court verdict which said European soccer governing body and Fifa contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.

United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the breakaway Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players.

“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in Uefa competitions, and to positive co-operation with Uefa, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were the other five Premier League clubs involved.

Two months after the six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would offer a combined £22m (R511m) as “a gesture of goodwill” to go towards the good of the game, including new investment to support fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

The Premier League said they would face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future and each would be fined £25m pounds for any such breakaway attempt.

Bayern Munich said they were committed to Uefa competitions, saying the door for the Super League “remains closed” for the German champions.

“The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of other European football clubs,” Bayern CEO Jan Christian Dreesen said.

“It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not to weaken them. We are also committed to the European club competitions under the umbrella of Uefa.”

The German Football League (DFL), which is in charge of the Bundesliga, said it “explicitly supports the European sports model and rejects competitions outside those competitions organised by the federations and the leagues”.

France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said it “unequivocally supports” competitions organised by Uefa.

Reuters

