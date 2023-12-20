Soccer

Club World Cup has given Man City a reset, says Rodri as they reach final

20 December 2023 - 11:13 By Pearl Josephine Nazare and Martyn Herman
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rodri of Manchester City is challenged by Jose Kante of Urawa Red Diamonds in the Fifa Club World Cup semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night.
Rodri of Manchester City is challenged by Jose Kante of Urawa Red Diamonds in the Fifa Club World Cup semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Club World Cup has given Manchester City a break from their recent poor form in the Premier League and the players are determined to put in the hard work and turn their results around, midfielder Rodri said.

City have won only one of their last six league games and have dropped to fourth, five points behind leaders Arsenal, but the treble winners booked their spot in the Club World Cup final with Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds.

European champions City, who also won the Uefa Super Cup this year, have missed the influence of injured Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne while a foot problem has denied them the services of goal machine Erling Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne, who has made only one league appearance this season due to a hamstring injury, has returned to training, but Haaland remains out.

The duo will miss Friday's final against Brazilian side Fluminense.

“We have to give our best to try to win everything because it will be history. It would be an amazing run if we end with five titles,” Rodri said.

"[The last few games] left a very bad feeling in the change room for us, so I think it was good for us to stop a little bit and then come here to the [Club] World Cup.

“When you're in that moment you're in this mixture of feeling that you have failed and dropped points. It's a time when you can't speak much, you have to be quiet, work as hard as you can and results will come.”

City outclassed Red Diamonds at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to set up a Club World Cup final showdown against Brazilian side Fluminense.

European champions City were frustrated by a well-organised Japanese side during the opening half but took the lead with an own goal by Marius Hoibraten in stoppage time.

32-team Club World Cup set for 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024: Fifa

Fifa's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mateo Kovacic made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute with his first goal since joining City from Chelsea and Bernardo Silva's deflected shot a few minutes later meant City could play the rest of the game in cruise control.

Pep Guardiola's City, who had won only three of their previous eight games in all competitions, are looking to become the fourth English club to win the title after Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

They will start as heavy favourites in Friday's final against Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense who on Monday beat Egypt's Al Ahly 2-0.

“The players know how important it is for the club,” Guardiola, who won the title twice with Barcelona and once with Bayern Munich, said. “To be in this final, you have to do incredible things like win the Champions League. This may be the only time we play this in our lifetime.

“We will try to win the title we don't have to complete the circle.”

Reuters

MORE:

Percy Tau’s Al Ahly edged by Fluminense in Club World Cup semis

Jhon Arias and John Kennedy scored in the second half to give Brazilian side Fluminense a hard-fought 2-0 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in their Club ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea, Fulham into League Cup semis after shoot-out wins

Chelsea and Fulham booked their place in the semifinals of the League Cup on Tuesday when they followed up 1-1 draws with penalty shoot-out wins over ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Man United defence in Anfield draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag credited their "almost perfect" defending for a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday after ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool condemn damage to Manchester United bus

Liverpool condemned the damage caused to Manchester United's bus after a bottle was thrown at it on its way to Anfield ahead of Sunday's derby.
Sport
2 days ago

Klopp dampens talk of title challenge as Liverpool face packed schedule

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it is too soon to be talking about his side being title contenders after they missed the chance to go top of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa's Lyle Foster returns as Burnley lose 2-0 to Everton

Everton continued their climb back up the Premier League table after their 10-point deduction with a well-earned 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wilder says Joshua’s promoters don’t want to lose their ‘cash cow’ Sport
  2. Powerade revamps multipurpose sports court in Orlando West Park Sport
  3. 32-team Club World Cup set for 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024: Fifa Soccer
  4. ‘It’s deeply satisfying’: Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker on winning first ... Soccer
  5. Swallows official says all is well at the Birds after players’ salaries ‘were ... Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...