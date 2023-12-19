Percy Tau’s Al Ahly edged by Fluminense in Club World Cup semis

Jhon Arias and John Kennedy scored in the second half to give Brazilian side Fluminense a hard-fought 2-0 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in their Club World Cup semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The Copa Libertadores champions will face the winners of Manchester City's semifinal against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday in Friday's final in Jeddah.

It was a compelling encounter, with an aggressive Fluminense dominating possession, but often being exposed by Al Ahly's counter attacks.

Colombia winger Arias was a constant menace, running up and down the right channel and hitting the post twice in the first half.

However, African champions Al Ahly wasted several opportunities, using the speed of Kahraba and Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau to launch quick counters.