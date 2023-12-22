“It wasn’t easy for me in the first few months in the PSL, but now I’m getting there. I’m enjoying myself and the football I’m playing,” Castillo said in Portuguese, speaking through translator and teammate George Matlou.
While many might have seen his move to Chiefs as giving up on playing for his national team, it has done the opposite for him.
The player recently made a comeback to the Venezuela national team during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Chile.
This was the first time he made the national side since 2021.
“I chose to play for Kaizer Chiefs because they are one of the big clubs in Africa with the hope that it will help me get back to the national team,” Castillo said before confirming a conversation with Torrealba about coming to the Premier Soccer League.
Torrealba turned out for Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during his time in South Africa.
'I chose Kaizer Chiefs because they are one of the biggest in Africa': Edson Castillo
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs' new star Edson Castillo has revealed his reasons for joining the Soweto giants and how his compatriot Jose Torrealba helped him quickly find his feet at Amakhosi.
The Venezuelan-born Castillo joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season from Monagas SC in his homeland.
Castillo has been one of the shining stars in Amakhosi’s gloomy season where they missed a chance to end their eight-year trophy drought by failing to win the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup.
Nonetheless, the central midfielder has shown himself to be one of the favourites of Chiefs supporters with grand performances.
Castillo has made 18 appearances for Chiefs in all competitions and scored five goals.
“It wasn’t easy for me in the first few months in the PSL, but now I’m getting there. I’m enjoying myself and the football I’m playing,” Castillo said in Portuguese, speaking through translator and teammate George Matlou.
While many might have seen his move to Chiefs as giving up on playing for his national team, it has done the opposite for him.
The player recently made a comeback to the Venezuela national team during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Chile.
This was the first time he made the national side since 2021.
“I chose to play for Kaizer Chiefs because they are one of the big clubs in Africa with the hope that it will help me get back to the national team,” Castillo said before confirming a conversation with Torrealba about coming to the Premier Soccer League.
Torrealba turned out for Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during his time in South Africa.
Saile reveals best position and why he hasn’t scored for Chiefs like he did in Zambia
“I spoke to Jose Torrealba and he gave me a lot of advice to come to South Africa and play for Chiefs,” Castillo said.
“That’s also why I have been able to adjust well.”
Chiefs have done well recently in the league, winning their past two games against Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City.
Amakhosi are determined to make it three in a row when they host Richards Bay at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
“I’m looking forward to the game and I have been training well. Everything is going well for me and I’m enjoying myself at Kaizer Chiefs,” Castillo said.
“Pressure is always there for us to win games. We are looking to make it three wins in a row against Richards Bay.”
MORE:
‘If the game asks you to suffer you have to suffer’: Mokwena hails Sundowns’ grit
Arteta backs Arsenal to end winless streak at Anfield
PODCAST | Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among PSL players, Mosimane tells BBK
SuperSport's Grant Margeman on how to stop resurgent Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos