Soccer

PODCAST | Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among PSL players, Mosimane tells BBK

20 December 2023 - 11:44 By TIMESLIVE
Former Al Wahda, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Former Al Wahda, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among Premier Soccer League (PSL) players, an issue Pitso Mosimane says needs all hands on deck to address.

Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjaas spoke to Mosimane about alcohol abuse in the PSL, taking on the coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana Bafana and his time at the UAE Pro League and Al Ahly.

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE production. 

