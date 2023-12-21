Saile reveals best position and why he hasn’t scored for Chiefs like he did in Zambia

Kaizer Chiefs forward Christian Saile is working hard to regain the scoring form that pushed the Soweto giants to sign him from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers.

Saile, 24, joined Chiefs in January on the back of helping Rangers gain promotion to the Zambian Super League from their National Division One.

The Democratic Republic of Congo forward scored an impressive 19 goals and provided 12 assists during Rangers’ successful Division One campaign.

The skillful player left Rangers midway through Super League season having found the back of the net seven times.

Saile has not been able to translate his Rangers form to the DStv Premiership, where he has scored six goals and provided two assists in 34 games in all competitions from halfway through last season to the current campaign.