Saile reveals best position and why he hasn’t scored for Chiefs like he did in Zambia
Kaizer Chiefs forward Christian Saile is working hard to regain the scoring form that pushed the Soweto giants to sign him from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers.
Saile, 24, joined Chiefs in January on the back of helping Rangers gain promotion to the Zambian Super League from their National Division One.
The Democratic Republic of Congo forward scored an impressive 19 goals and provided 12 assists during Rangers’ successful Division One campaign.
The skillful player left Rangers midway through Super League season having found the back of the net seven times.
Saile has not been able to translate his Rangers form to the DStv Premiership, where he has scored six goals and provided two assists in 34 games in all competitions from halfway through last season to the current campaign.
“Obviously, the leagues are not the same. The PSL is a bit difficult — I needed a bit of time to adapt, and I feel like I’m getting there,” Saile said in French, speaking through translator and teammate Keagan Dolly.
“I’m working hard to start scoring goals and getting the confidence.
“There’s a big difference in the way they play in South Africa and Zambia.
“In Zambia there’s a lot of running and here it’s more possessional football and you have to avail yourself properly [for the ball]. Over there sometimes they give you the ball to just score.”
Saile is a versatile forward whose bulk makes him seem a striker, where he has turned out for Chiefs. Given his erratic finishing, he has often looked more comfortable as a provider out wide.
The player revealed his preferred position.
“When I was in Zambia, the formation they played a lot was 4-4-2 and I was playing more as a striker. But I prefer to play more on the sides, either left or right wing.
“In Zambia I also played a lot as a 10 [playmaker] as well because I move a lot. But my preferred position will be on either side of the wing.”
Saile, who last netted when Chiefs edged Moroka Swallows 1-0 in Dobsonville late last month, is hoping to return to the scoresheet when Amakhosi host struggling Richards Bay FC at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (3.30pm).
Sixth-placed Chiefs will be looking for a third successive victory, which could provide a major boost to their ambitions of a top 3 finish.
“The game this weekend is an important one for us and our season,” Saile said. “It’s been good being with the team, and I’m enjoying myself at Kaizer Chiefs,” he said.
“I hope this weekend we can go out, play as a team and work hard because it’s going to be a difficult game. Hopefully we can win and end this year on a high.”
