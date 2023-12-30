Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has described their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium as a “must win” as they look to go to the long Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break out of the danger zone.
After an inconsistent run of 14 matches and four wins so far, Sekhukhune are sitting uncomfortably third from the bottom of the log and Seema knows defeat will leave them under more pressure.
While they lost their last two outings against AmaZulu in the league and Stade Malien from Mali in the Confederation Cup, Chiefs are on a roll after they recorded three wins over Swallows, Polokwane City and Richards Bay to move to sixth spot on the log.
“Chiefs is a team that is on form, they have won their past three games and they are playing with confidence. On our side we come from two losses from our games and that makes us wounded. But the good thing is that we are playing at home,” said Seema.
Sekhukhune coach Seema describes clash against Chiefs as ‘must win’
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
“Our record is not that bad at home and we want to use that advantage but it is not going to be an easy game. We have prepared very well and this time around we had a little bit of a rest without playing any Caf games.
“The team will be fresh and we want the three points because, if you look at the standings at the moment, one wouldn't want to go to the break sitting down there at the bottom half.
“This one is a must win for us and we are going to make sure that we play hard, we are disciplined, organised and use our chances to give ourselves a chance of winning the game.”
