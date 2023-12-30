Villa up to second, Man City back in the groove, Man United lost at the Forest

Aston Villa got back to winning ways and climbed into second place in the Premier League on Saturday, while Manchester City concluded a remarkable year with a victory and reminder they remain firmly in the hunt for a record fourth straight title.

Manchester United's chronic inconsistency returned, however, as they went down 2-1 at Nottingham Forest to complete a miserable first half of the season.

Unai Emery's Villa are title dark horses but looked like dropping points against visiting 10-man Burnley before an 89th-minute penalty from Douglas Luiz earned them a 3-2 win.

Villa's 15-match home winning streak in the league was ended by lowly Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw last week and they then lost 3-2 at Manchester United on Boxing Day having led 2-0.

Saturday's victory moved Villa level on 42 points with Liverpool, who lead on goal difference and host Newcastle United on Monday.