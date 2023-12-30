Patient Guardiola banking on title race experience as City hunt down rivals

Manchester City have not had the ideal start in their bid for an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League trophy but manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday that they were up for the challenge with rich experience from their previous title runs.

City are fourth in the standings with a game in hand after just two wins in their last seven matches.

They trail league leaders Liverpool by five points.

Guardiola's side have also failed to keep a clean sheet since October and the Spaniard said teams in the bottom half of the table have closed the gap to the heavyweights this season.

"The lower teams in the bottom are getting points and results against the top teams. In the last few seasons, it didn't happen much, but the top teams are struggling to get the results," Guardiola told reporters.

"So never give up, keep going and go game by game. We are used to it in the last seasons, we just need to be calm, analyse it.