Chiefs and Sekhukhune share the spoils in Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune United during their exciting DStv Premiership match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.

This share of the spoils brought Chiefs’ three match winning run to an end but they end the year placed sixth spot on the standings with 24 points from 16 matches.

Sekhukhune are not comfortable on the log as they sit fifth from the bottom with 18 points from 15 matches and coach Lehlohonolo Seema will know better than anyone they are faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.