Chiefs and Sekhukhune share the spoils in Polokwane
Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune United during their exciting DStv Premiership match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.
This share of the spoils brought Chiefs’ three match winning run to an end but they end the year placed sixth spot on the standings with 24 points from 16 matches.
Sekhukhune are not comfortable on the log as they sit fifth from the bottom with 18 points from 15 matches and coach Lehlohonolo Seema will know better than anyone they are faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.
The home side opened the scoring when Elias Mokwana’s glancing header got the better of Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma from close range after he connected with a clever pass from Kamohelo Mokotjo just before the break.
Chiefs equalised through substitute striker Ranga Chavaviro who riffled a powerful shot from outside the box to beat Sekhukhune Renaldo Leaner after Christian Saile laid the ball on his path nine minutes from time.