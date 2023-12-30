Sundowns end the year with goalless draw against Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns ended the year with a lukewarn 0-0 draw with stubborn Polokwane City at Loftus on Saturday.
The Brazilians who started the season with a record eleven straight wins, have drawn their their last two DStv Premiership matches against Cape Town City and Polokwane City but they have 35 points from 13 matches and enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the pile.
For Polokwane City, they will welcome this point as it has moved them to ninth spot on the log where they are equal on 21 points with TS Galaxy who completes the top eight spots.
Playing in their 60th match of the year and 30th since August, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made intentions of winning this match clear as he started with the strongest possible line-up that included most of his regulars but it was not to be.
Mokwena started with Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko and Themba Zwane who have been included in the final Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Mothobi Mvala, Terrence Mashego and Thapelo Morena, who completes the ten Sundowns players in Hugo Broos’ Afcon squad, started on the bench while City’s only Afcon bound player Oswin Appollis was not in the match-day squad.
Visiting coach Phuti Mohafe also went for the tried and tested with the likes of Manuel Sapunga, captain Bulelani Nikani, Manuel Kambala, Given Mashikinya and Mokibelo Ramabu.
There was a moment of controversy in the 71st minute when referee Akhona Makalima ruled out Peter Shalulile’s goal as it appeared that Zwane fouled Nikani during the build-up.
Sundowns nearly stole it at the death but Sapunga dived at full lenght to deny Sundowns substitute midfielder who unleashed a powerful shot that was on target.
In matches played earlier on Saturday, relegation haunted Richards Bay came from a goal down to beat SuperSport United 3-1 at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.
SuperSport took the lead through Gamphani Lungu from the penalty spot after 18 minutes but they were reduced to 10 men a few minutes when young defender Ime Okon was sent for an early shower.
Richards Bay equalised through Austin Dube shortly before the break, took the lead from Somila Ntsundwana after 47 minutes and they secured the three points from the effort of Thulani Gumede after 81 minutes as they ended the year on a high note.
At Mbombela Stadium, TS Galaxy made it two wins in a row when they beat Chippa United 2-0 through goals by Sphiwe Mahlangu and Samir Nurkovic as they moved into the top eight bracket.