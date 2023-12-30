Sundowns end the year with goalless draw against Polokwane City

Mamelodi Sundowns ended the year with a lukewarn 0-0 draw with stubborn Polokwane City at Loftus on Saturday.

The Brazilians who started the season with a record eleven straight wins, have drawn their their last two DStv Premiership matches against Cape Town City and Polokwane City but they have 35 points from 13 matches and enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the pile.

For Polokwane City, they will welcome this point as it has moved them to ninth spot on the log where they are equal on 21 points with TS Galaxy who completes the top eight spots.

Playing in their 60th match of the year and 30th since August, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made intentions of winning this match clear as he started with the strongest possible line-up that included most of his regulars but it was not to be.

Mokwena started with Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko and Themba Zwane who have been included in the final Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).