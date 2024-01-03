Even Ashwell Prince has never seen Newlands play like this

“Some of the things I've seen today, I’ve never seen at Newlands before,” said Ashwell Prince, someone who knows the ground very well, after Wednesday's astonishing first day's play of the second Test between the Proteas and India.

Prince played 35 first class matches here, 11 of those Tests, in which he averaged over 50 and scored two centuries. He also coached the Cape Cobras for four seasons. This ground has certainly not seen anything like what unfolded on the first day of the second Test against India here.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket at this ground, also been a coach here, I’ve never seen the pitch be that quick on day one. Usually it speeds up on day two," the former Proteas batter said.

"It started quite quick and as batters you don’t mind the pace in the wicket, but you need the bounce to be consistent. The bounce was a little inconsistent, some kept low, some bounced quite steeply.”