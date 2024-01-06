Soccer

Suspended Itumeleng Khune shines as Carling All Stars stun Stellies in Polokwane

06 January 2024 - 17:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Carling All-Star XI captain Itumeleng Khune celebrates his team's goal during the Carling Knockout match against Stellenbosch FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 6 2024.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

For suspended Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, with his playing future increasingly in doubt, this was an opportunity to send a reminder he still belongs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

He gave a performance mixed with some stunning saves to roll back the years — but there were also errors that have seen him drop down the pecking order at Naturena.  

Shortly after the restart, some fans called for his substitution — a sign of the frustration Chiefs supporters have endured over the past few years in a period where Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma were largely used.    

Despite lack of action at Chiefs, where there have been mixed messaging about his playing future, Khune was chosen by fans to start for the Carling All-Stars and he helped the select team to a 2-1 win over 10-man Stellenbosch on Saturday.    

Focus was also on teenage midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi, who has built a reputation as a crowd pleaser with his silky skills for Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) — but he was restricted from expressing himself.   

Vilakazi showed glimpses of a good ball player, even though he was played deep in the midfield where he was often asked to share the marking duties with Philip Ndlondlo.    

There were also commendable performances by other DDC players Jabulani Mokone and Kagiso Mnguni of Pirates, Masibonge Ngidi and Sphamandla Zikhali of AmaZulu who will learn from this experience.   

It was not about the youngsters as the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele of AmaZulu, Njabulo Ngcobo, Ndlondlo and Ashley du Preez provided the necessary experience and balance to victorious All Stars team that was coached by Jose Riveiro of Pirates.    

This must have been a disappointment for Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker and his players as they wanted to go on a break with another piece of silverware after they won the inaugural Carling Knockout late last year.    

In a match that started with pouring rain, All-Stars secured this victory through goals by Vilakazi and a penalty from Du Preez in the first half, while Stellenbosch’s consolation was from Mervin Boji in the dying minutes.

