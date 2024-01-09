Chippa appoint Kopo, September as coaches, Mammila is technical director

After a string of inconsistent results, Chippa United boss Chippa Mpengesi has made changes by appointing Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September as co-coaches to replace Morgan Mammila.

The club, which is in a dangerous position fourth from the bottom on the DStv Premiership standings, said the outspoken Mammila will be redeployed as technical director.

Kopo recently coached Pretoria Callies in the Motsepe Foundation Championship while September joins from SuperSport United where he worked with the DStv Diski Challenge and was part of the Gavin Hunt’s first team.

Kopo and September, who know each other well having worked together at SuperSport for many years, have a mountain to climb to revive the fortunes of Chippa United who won only four of their 16 league matches.

“In a strategic move to bolster our club’s vision and future, our current head coach, who has admirably led the team for 16 games and secured 18 points, will be transitioning into the role of technical director for the remainder of the season.