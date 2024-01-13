Soccer

Lyle Foster's Burnley left frustrated by controversial Luton equaliser

13 January 2024 - 07:05 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Luton Town's Ross Barkley and Burnley's Lyle Foster battle for the ball during their Premier League at Turf Moor.
Luton Town's Ross Barkley and Burnley's Lyle Foster battle for the ball during their Premier League at Turf Moor.
Image: Backpagepix

A controversial last-gasp goal by Luton Town's Carlton Morris had Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, his players and even part-owner and former NFL player JJ Watt furious on Friday, with Kompany saying that such a vital decision cannot decide a game.

Morris headed in the equaliser in the 92nd minute and Luton escaped Turf Moor with a precious point in a 1-1 Premier League draw, but Burnley protested that Luton's Elijah Adebayo jumped into and impeded goalkeeper James Trafford.

Kompany was frustrated on the sidelines when, following a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood.

"I think any ex-pro understands what the striker (Adebayo) is doing in this case," Kompany told the BBC.

"First I expect the referee to see it, none of the Luton players have celebrated, the look of the striker is to the referee to see if he got away with it.

Mothobi Mvala declared fit to travel with Bafana to Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Hufgo Broos has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala will travel with the team to the Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
2 days ago

"Fair play to the striker, he tries his luck, he blocks the goalkeeper. He looks across to the referee and you think surely not. VAR will sort this out. Luton players are not celebrating," he added.

"I thought (Luton) were incredible today, but the moment there the referee has got to get it right."

The draw left Burnley four points adrift of 18th-placed Luton, and so the decision could prove costly in the race to avoid relegation.

Kompany pointed out the goal comes after other key moments that left him bewildered, including the "softest penalty given against us against Aston Villa" and a disallowed goal against Nottingham Forest.

"I don't know what to say to my players. It's ridiculous," the Belgian said.

"It keeps happening. It's incredible. It'll balance off, I hope.

Perennial club versus country tug of war continues as anticipated Afcon kicks off

Nigeria will allow striker Terem Moffi to play for French club Nice at the weekend before he heads to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afocn) but Cameroon ...
Sport
16 hours ago

"This can't decide a game. Something done by a bit of magic but not this. Not this."

Kompany was not alone in his opinion, as fans flooded social media with complaints about the goal.

"I'm new to this ownership thing, so if I get fined by the Premier League, so be it... This is as blatant and obvious of a foul as you could have," Watt posted on X.

"To miss this on the field AND miss this on VAR is truly disgraceful."

Watt and wife Kealia, who played for the U.S. women's national team, invested in Burnley at the end of last season and have since been promoting the club around the world.

"Elijah Adebayo does not go for the ball, it has to be a foul," former England defender Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sports in his role as a pundit.

‘We’re dealing with a human tragedy’: Kompany ecstatic Foster is enjoying football again

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is delighted to see the progress made in battling mental health by Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, who the former ...
Sport
1 week ago

"I can't get my head around the decision. None of us quite understand it and we don't get any information on the pitch," Burnley defender Dara O'Shea said of the goal.

"We're bitterly disappointed with the result."

Luton manager Rob Edwards said he understood their opponents' frustration.

"That is a big moment in the game and we deserved that," Edwards told TNT.

"I do feel for Vinny (Kompany) and if it is a foul I will be honest." 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Super Kings hope to make Wanderers an intimidating home base Cricket
  2. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  3. CSA relieves Teeger of SA under-19 captaincy, citing security concerns Cricket
  4. Bafana coach Hugo Broos satisfied with players' mentality in draw with Lesotho Soccer
  5. Perennial club versus country tug of war continues as anticipated Afcon kicks ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...