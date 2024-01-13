Lyle Foster's Burnley left frustrated by controversial Luton equaliser

A controversial last-gasp goal by Luton Town's Carlton Morris had Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, his players and even part-owner and former NFL player JJ Watt furious on Friday, with Kompany saying that such a vital decision cannot decide a game.

Morris headed in the equaliser in the 92nd minute and Luton escaped Turf Moor with a precious point in a 1-1 Premier League draw, but Burnley protested that Luton's Elijah Adebayo jumped into and impeded goalkeeper James Trafford.

Kompany was frustrated on the sidelines when, following a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood.

"I think any ex-pro understands what the striker (Adebayo) is doing in this case," Kompany told the BBC.

"First I expect the referee to see it, none of the Luton players have celebrated, the look of the striker is to the referee to see if he got away with it.