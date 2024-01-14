Soccer

Ivory Coast kick off Afcon campaign with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau

14 January 2024 - 00:23 By Reuters
Seko Mohamed Fofana of Ivory Coast celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opening match against Guinea Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso scored in each half as the hosts completed a 2-0 Group A victory over Guinea Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening game played in energy-sapping humidity on Saturday.

Fofana gave his side a fourth minute lead with a superb shot from the edge of the box before Krasso made up for an earlier miss when he acrobatically netted a second just before the hour.

The Ivorians were always favourites against a Guinea Bissau team who have now not won any of their 10 Cup of Nations finals matches but the hosts, with several players missing through injury, will be pleased to have started their campaign on a positive note in front of an expectant 60,000 crowd.

Twice winners, Ivory Coast next play on Thursday when they face Nigeria in the biggest match-up in the group, while Guinea-Bissau take on Equatorial Guinea on the same day.

The games will again be played at Abidjan's Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

