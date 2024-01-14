Sport

Soccer

Highly valued Osimhen carries Super Eagles’ hopes at Afcon 2023

14 January 2024 - 00:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Three-time African champions Nigeria will enter the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast with their performance under huge doubt, despite the Super Eagles carrying the tag of the team with the highest value at €349m (R7bn), according to Transfermarkt.com (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/ZXg1C48v5ourMymMc3db9y?domain=u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net). ..

