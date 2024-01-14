Soccer

Osimhen on target but wasteful Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea

14 January 2024 - 18:33 By NICK SAID
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Victor Osimhen of Nigeria celebrates his goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 14 2024.
Victor Osimhen of Nigeria celebrates his goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 14 2024.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Victor Osimhen scored a first half equaliser but wasteful Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener with Equatorial Guinea in a steamy Abidjan on Sunday, unable to turn their pressure into three points.

Iban Salvador netted a surprise opener for Equatorial Guinea against the run of play with a well-worked goal, but the lead lasted only two minutes before Napoli forward Osimhen headed Nigeria level.

The west African side dominated the chances after that but found Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono in fine form as he made several outstanding saves, to go with some poor finishing.

Nigeria next meet hosts Ivory Coast in a potentially crucial pool clash on Thursday, while Equatorial Guinea face Guinea-Bissau, who lost 2-0 to the Ivorians in Saturday’s tournament opening game.

The match was a slow burner, but burst into life with two goals in as many minutes towards the end of the first half.

Nigeria’s Zaidu missed an open goal at the back post when a cross from the right eluded everyone and fell kindly to him, but he skewed his shot high and wide with the goal gaping.

Equatorial Guinea took the lead on 36 minutes with a fine finish from Salvador.

Some hesitant defending saw Nigeria fail to clear the ball and when Salvador was teed up by Jose Machin 18 yards from goal, he side-footed a shot into the bottom corner with a clinical finish.

But the lead lasted only two minutes as Nigeria hit back almost immediately.

Winger Ademola Lookman hung up a cross from the left to the back post and Osimhen had the simplest of headed finishes to score his 21st international goal.

Moses Simon then forced a good low save from Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono when his shot looked destined for the bottom corner as the teams went to the break at 1-1.

Zaidu had another superb chance for Nigeria early in the second half, but fired straight at the goalkeeper, before Osimhen was denied by the head of the Alaves gloveman.

It will be viewed as two points dropped for the Super Eagles, who have faced recent stinging criticism after 1-1 draws with tiny Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers in November.

Reuters

MORE:

Afcon 2023: Hope springs eternal Bafana baBroos

Ronwen Williams will come up against one of the free scoring nations who paved their way to Ivory Coast on a wave of 15 goals.
Sport
19 hours ago

Afcon 2023: Pharaohs target title number eight

Adding an eighth title to their impressive collection is the target of the Pharaohs in Ivory Coast.
Sport
19 hours ago

Ivorians celebrate as team win Cup of Nations opener

It was no memorable performance, but delighted supporters nevertheless clogged the streets and parties continued late as host Ivory Coast opened ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and 'special' Bobb

Pep Guardiola is familiar with Kevin de Bruyne's magic so was perhaps not surprised to see the Belgian inspire Manchester City to a 3-2 win at ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Ivory Coast kick off Afcon campaign with 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau

Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso scored in each half as the hosts completed a 2-0 group A victory over Guinea Bissau in the Africa ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and 'special' Bobb Soccer
  2. Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town Rugby
  3. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena picks teams and players to watch at Afcon Soccer
  4. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  5. CSA relieves Teeger of SA under-19 captaincy, citing security concerns Cricket

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...