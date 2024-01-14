Soccer

Ivorians celebrate as team win Cup of Nations opener

14 January 2024 - 14:10 By MARK GLEESON
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Seko Mohamed Fofana of Ivory Coast celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opening match against Guinea-Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Seko Mohamed Fofana of Ivory Coast celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opening match against Guinea-Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

It was no memorable performance, but delighted supporters nevertheless clogged the streets and parties continued late as host Ivory Coast opened proceedings at the Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in Abidjan on Saturday.

Fans lined the route from the Alhassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in the north of the city and mobbed their team’s bus as coach Jean Louis Gasset declared it mission accomplished and spoke of a sense of relief at winning.

Goals in each half from Seko Fofana and Jean Philippe Krasso ensured victory but it was far from a strong statement of intent that the hosts were looking to make.

“The main thing was to win this match. Playing an opening match of a tournament in a packed stadium is no easy task,” said Ivorian coach Jean-Louis Gasset afterwards.

“It was hard psychologically but we tried to do the best we could. We had a very good start to the match where we scored, but it’s true that overall the performance was average.”

Fofana had them ahead in four minutes while Krasso’s acrobatic second goal came early in the second half.

“When we didn’t have the ball, we were a little scattered. We're going to work on it. But overall, we had seven chances and we hit the post twice.”

Players looked exhausted afterwards by the exertions in high humidity, even a match played late in the evening.

“There is still work to do, it’s the start of the competition. Today we are relieved ... relieved to have won this match because we were really under pressure,” added Gasset.

It is a major step up next for the hosts, whose second Group A match in Abidjan on Thursday is against powerful Nigeria.

“We know the strengths of the Nigerians. They have an impressive offensive armada. Their leading striker is the best player in Africa,” Gasset said of recently crowned African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen.

“So we know that we will have to raise our game but, knowing my players, I think we will respond,” the Ivorian coach added.

MORE:

Afcon 2023: Hope springs eternal Bafana baBroos

Ronwen Williams will come up against one of the free scoring nations who paved their way to Ivory Coast on a wave of 15 goals.
Sport
14 hours ago

Afcon 2023: Pharaohs target title number eight

Adding an eighth title to their impressive collection is the target of the Pharaohs in Ivory Coast.
Sport
14 hours ago

Highly valued Osimhen carries Super Eagles’ hopes at Afcon 2023

Three-time African champions Nigeria will enter 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast with their performance under huge doubt despite the team ...
Sport
14 hours ago

The Elephants start as favourites as 2023 Afcon hosts

There’s a huge weight of expectations on the Ivory Coast players as the country hosts the Africa Cup of nations for  a second time.
Sport
14 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and 'special' Bobb Soccer
  2. Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town Rugby
  3. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  4. CSA relieves Teeger of SA under-19 captaincy, citing security concerns Cricket
  5. Guinea-Bissau target first Africa Cup of Nations victory Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...