Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United

Manchester United twice gave up one-goal leads in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday, a disappointing result for Erik ten Hag's team who are desperately trying to climb up the Premier League standings.

Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur scored for Spurs, who remained fifth in the table, level on 40 points with fourth-placed Arsenal but having played a game more. United climbed a spot to seventh, but are eight points adrift of the top four.

United got off to a lively start with a goal from Rasmus Hojlund in the third minute. The 20-year-old scored for the second time in as many home games with a ferocious left-footed shot to the top corner.

Richarlison capitalised on United's poor marking to head in the equaliser from a corner in the 19th.

Marcus Rashford put United back on top just before the break with a quick one-two with Hojlund for his fourth goal of the season.

Bentancur scored less than a minute after the interval, taking a pass from debutant Timo Werner before firing the ball past goalkeeper Andre Onana.