Soccer

Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United

14 January 2024 - 21:04 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates Destiny Udogie, Oliver Skipp and Richarlison after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates Destiny Udogie, Oliver Skipp and Richarlison after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Manchester United twice gave up one-goal leads in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday, a disappointing result for Erik ten Hag's team who are desperately trying to climb up the Premier League standings.

Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur scored for Spurs, who remained fifth in the table, level on 40 points with fourth-placed Arsenal but having played a game more. United climbed a spot to seventh, but are eight points adrift of the top four.

United got off to a lively start with a goal from Rasmus Hojlund in the third minute. The 20-year-old scored for the second time in as many home games with a ferocious left-footed shot to the top corner.

Richarlison capitalised on United's poor marking to head in the equaliser from a corner in the 19th.

Marcus Rashford put United back on top just before the break with a quick one-two with Hojlund for his fourth goal of the season.

Bentancur scored less than a minute after the interval, taking a pass from debutant Timo Werner before firing the ball past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

MORE:

Osimhen on target but wasteful Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea

Victor Osimhen scored a first half equaliser but wasteful Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener with ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ivorians celebrate as team win Cup of Nations opener

It was no memorable performance, but delighted supporters nevertheless clogged the streets and parties continued late as host Ivory Coast opened ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Manchester United looks to gain ground as Tottenham visits

After exiting European competition in the group stage of the Uefa Champions League, Manchester United will look to take a step towards a return to ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and 'special' Bobb

Pep Guardiola is familiar with Kevin de Bruyne's magic so was perhaps not surprised to see the Belgian inspire Manchester City to a 3-2 win at ...
Sport
12 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and 'special' Bobb Soccer
  2. Cheetahs suffer first Challenge Cup defeat in Amsterdam Rugby
  3. Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town Rugby
  4. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena picks teams and players to watch at Afcon Soccer
  5. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...