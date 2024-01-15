Soccer

Lamine Camara scores two as Senegal begin title defence in style with 3-0 win over 10-man Gambia

15 January 2024 - 18:41 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Senegal's Lamine Camara (on Sadio Mane's back) celebrates a goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Gambia at Charles Konan Stadium in Yamoussoukro on the January 15 2024.
Senegal's Lamine Camara (on Sadio Mane's back) celebrates a goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Gambia at Charles Konan Stadium in Yamoussoukro on the January 15 2024.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Senegal began their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title defence with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Gambia helped by Lamine Camara's double in group C on Monday, bringing an end to a sequence of surprise results at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

After a shock-filled Sunday where the minnows had the upper hand over heavyweight opponents, Senegal restored faith in the form book as Pape Gueye scored early and Camara added two more to ensure victory in the opening group C encounter.

Gueye put Senegal ahead in the fourth minute at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, while 20-year-old Camara, voted Young African Player of the Year in 2023, underlined his promise with a fine finish seven minutes after the break and a sublime second into the top corner four minutes from time.

Gambia were reduced to 10 men when Ebou Adams was sent off for a needless stamp on Camara in stoppage time at the end of the first half, leaving Gambia on the back foot for the second period.

But they were already up against it after conceding early as Gueye swept the ball home after being teed up by Sadio Mane. Gambia captain Omar Colley’s poor clearance found Mane unmarked on the left and he laid the ball back for the oncoming Gueye to score.

Cape Verde beat Ghana to continue day of shocks at Cup of Nations

Garry Rodrigues scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Cape Verde Islands beat four-time champions Ghana 2-1 in Group B to continue Sunday’s ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Adams caught Camara on his heel long after the ball had gone and initially received a caution. But after a VAR check it was changed to red, leaving the Cardiff City defender banned for the next two matches.

Two passes from deep in defence led to Senegal doubling the score with simplicity, as captain Kalidou Koulibaly found Ismaila Sarr in midfield and he threaded a defence-splitting pass for Camara to run onto and score.

Iliman Ndiaye’s dribbling on the right of the attack set up the third goal with Ndiaye working his way across the penalty box before passing for Camara to score.

Gambia, who reached the quarterfinals of the previous Afcon two years ago in a surprise performance, offered little in attack save for an early shot from Musa Barrow that Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy punched away to safety.

Cameroon and Guinea meet later on Monday in the second group C game in the Ivorian capital.

MORE:

Ratcliffe calls decision to invest in Man United the most ‘exciting’ of his life

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who attended his first Manchester United game on Sunday since striking a deal to take a minority stake of the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Egypt’s Vitoria laments lack of concentration after draw with Mozambique

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria blamed a brief lack of concentration for his side's surprise 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their opening Group B game of the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Salah rescues point for Egypt with late penalty against Mozambique

Mohamed Salah scored a 97th-minute penalty to spare the blushes of Egypt as they rescued a 2-2 draw against Mozambique and denied their opponents a ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United

Manchester United twice gave up one-goal leads in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday, a disappointing result for Erik ten ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Nigeria draw no cause for concern, claims coach Jose Peseiro

Nigeria's underwhelming start at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, after being held to a 1-1 draw by tiny Equatorial Guinea in their opening Group A ...
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United Soccer
  2. Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and 'special' Bobb Soccer
  3. Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town Rugby
  4. Nigeria draw no cause for concern, claims coach Jose Peseiro Soccer
  5. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...