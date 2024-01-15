Cape Verde beat Ghana to continue day of shocks at Cup of Nations

Garry Rodrigues scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Cape Verde Islands beat four-time champions Ghana 2-1 in Group B to continue Sunday’s sequence of surprise results at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

It was the third match of the day in Abidjan and followed Nigeria’s draw with Equatorial Guinea in Group A while Egypt needed a last-gasp penalty to draw with Mozambique in the opening Group B match at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

Cape Verde went ahead in the 17th minute when Dutch-born Rodrigues's shot was parried by Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori, falling for Jamiro Monteiro to tuck away from close range.

Ghana thought they had equalised 10 minutes before halftime when Majeed Ashimeru struck a powerful shot into the net from outside Cape Verde’s penalty area.

But after a VAR check it was disallowed because Ransford Konigsdorffer, in an offside position, was deemed to be interfering by being in the goalkeeper's line of sight.

Konigsdorffer was making his way back after inadvertently striking the upright when a punched clearance from Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha hit him flush on and cannoned back towards goal.