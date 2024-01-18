Soccer

Tributes pour in for legend Bernard 'Dancing Shoes' Hartze

18 January 2024 - 07:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
South Africa football lovers are mourning the death of legendary Bernard “Dancing Shoes” Hartze.
Image: Orlando Pirates

The South Africa Football Association (Safa) and Orlando Pirates have led tributes after the death of football legend Bernard “Dancing Shoes” Hartze.

According to Safa, the former midfielder’s death was confirmed by his daughter Candice, who said he died on Tuesday. Details of his memorial service and funeral have not been finalised. 

“It is still very fresh as it happened on Tuesday, and further details will be communicated later this week,” she said. 

Hartze is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to come out of Marabastad where he was born and schooled before relocating to Eersterust in 1975. 

During a stellar career, Hartze played for Pretoria City, Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates, Cape Town Spurs and Tampa Bay Rowdies in the US among other clubs. 

In 2007, he was among a group of 50 past and present players, coaches and officials honoured by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the continental body’s 50th anniversary celebrations. 

“We as Safa offer our deepest condolences and join in mourning the loss of Bernard 'Dancing Shoes'” Hartze,” Safa said. 

“Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of legend Bernard Hartze. On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Hartze family. Rest In Peace, “Dancing Shoes,” Pirates said in a statement. 

