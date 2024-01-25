Soccer

DR Congo advance to Afcon last-16 after Tanzania draw

25 January 2024 - 00:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mbwana Samatta of Tanzania challenged by Chancel Mbemba of DR Congo during the Africa Cup of Nations match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.
Mbwana Samatta of Tanzania challenged by Chancel Mbemba of DR Congo during the Africa Cup of Nations match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Democratic Republic of Congo have set up a last-16 clash with record seven-time winners Egypt after playing to a 0-0 draw with Tanzania in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group F fixture on Wednesday.

The Congolese finish second in the pool with three points following a trio of draws and advance along with group winners Morocco, who take on South Africa in the next round.

It was a game of very few chances for the 12,847 crowd at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium but they could at least celebrate that Ivory Coast had secured a place in the last-16 as one of the best third-place finishers.

DR Congo are seeking a first continental title since the last of their two previous triumphs in 1974, while Tanzania still await their first win at a Cup of Nations finals and finish bottom of their pool with two points.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Hugo Broos ‘uncomfortable’ Tunisia has more time to prepare for Bafana, but ... Soccer
  2. Safpu claims Swallows has failed to pay players for months, vows to take club ... Soccer
  3. Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana Soccer
  4. ‘This is how I play’: Pirates midfielder Maswanganyi won’t compromise on his ... Soccer
  5. POLL | Are you putting your gold on Bafana Bafana to repeat a glorious win ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...