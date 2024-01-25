Soccer

Pirates sign two players, confirms Mabasa's return as Eva Nga leaves

25 January 2024 - 11:15
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SuperSport United's Thalente Mbatha during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at TUT Stadium on April 23, 2023. He has joined Orlando Pirates.
SuperSport United's Thalente Mbatha during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at TUT Stadium on April 23, 2023. He has joined Orlando Pirates.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have confirmed latest player movements with three players joining the Sea Robbers while there’s one departure.     

Pirates have completed the signing of two highly rated players, Thalente Mbatha from SuperSport United and former Chippa United forward Thabiso Lebitso.     

While Lebitso joins the Jose Riveiro-coached team on a two-and-a-half-year contract, Mbatha, 23, has been signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the season.     

The new signings have expressed excitement about joining the Buccaneers.     

“Joining Orlando Pirates is a significant milestone in my career and I’m eager to make a meaningful contribution to the team’s success,” Lebitso said.     

Mbatha said: “I’m thrilled to be here and can’t wait to start playing. I see this as a golden opportunity and intend to make the most of it.”     

The Soweto giants also confirmed the return of striker Tshegofatso Mabasa from his loan spell with financially struggling Moroka Swallows.     

Mabasa joined the Dube Birds at the beginning of the season and enjoyed a successful spell, scoring six goals in 15 matches in all competitions.     

His return is expected to be a huge boost for Riveiro’s team which sometimes lacks firepower upfront.     

The club also confirmed the departure of Cameroonian striker Eva Nga, who struggled to find his feet at the club after his arrival from Chippa in June 2022.     

Nga made 17 appearances for Pirates and scored just once at the start of last season.

MORE:

Safpu claims Swallows has failed to pay players for months, vows to take club to PSL DRC

The matter between Moroka Swallows and its sacked players appears to be far from over after the South African Football Players’ Union exposed more ...
Sport
1 day ago

Senegal beat Guinea 2-0 as both advance to Afcon last-16

SOCCER-NATIONS-GIN-SEN/RAbdoulaye Seck and Iliman Ndiaye scored second-half goals as defending champions Senegal beat Guinea 2-0 in Yamoussoukro on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Once compared to French star N'Golo Kanté, City midfielder Thabo Nodada happy how career turned out

Four years ago, Benni McCarthy said Nodada just needed an opportunity to show what he could do in Europe
Sport
14 hours ago

POLL | Are you putting your gold on Bafana Bafana to repeat a glorious win against Tunisia?

It has been a while since soccer fans have taken out their vuvuzelas to celebrate, but maybe Bafana Bafana’s brazen win against Namibia on Sunday ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Namibia qualify for Cup of Nations last 16 for first time Soccer
  2. Bafana book place in Afcon last 16 after draw with Tunisia Soccer
  3. Morocco win to top group and hand Ivory Coast ticket to last-16 Soccer
  4. ‘This is how I play’: Pirates midfielder Maswanganyi won’t compromise on his ... Soccer
  5. Hugo Broos ‘uncomfortable’ Tunisia has more time to prepare for Bafana, but ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...