POLL | Are you putting your gold on Bafana Bafana to repeat a glorious win against Tunisia?

24 January 2024 - 12:35 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is in the spotlight as his team plays against Tunisia.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is in the spotlight as his team plays against Tunisia.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

It has been a while since soccer fans have taken out their vuvuzelas to celebrate, but maybe Bafana Bafana’s brazen win against Namibia on Sunday gave the nation a glimpse of joy ahead of their battle against Tunisia in the race for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title.

The national football team beat Namibia 4-0 last Sunday, becoming one of two teams in this year's edition of the tournament to score four goals.

The other team to score four goals is Equatorial Guinea — in their 4-2 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Thursday.

Bafana did not only deliver a much-needed win against Namibia after they got their campaign off to a bad start, going down 2-0 to Mali, but also gave some players time to make corrections and reclaim their spots in the team.

Striker Percy Tau missed a penalty during the game against Mali, but managed to score one against Namibia.

Attacking midfielder Themba Zwane scored a brace, putting to bed criticism that he was too “old and had lost his goal machine drive”. 

Afcon group E.
Afcon group E.
Image: Screenshot

The team that has resuscitated the nation’s hopes plays against Tunisia on Wednesday (7pm).

When comparing Bafana Bafana’s two games in the Afcon against Mali and Namibia, there is no grey line, making it tricky for soccer fans to know how the team will perform.

In group E, Bafana are in a better position with three points than Tunisia, which has a single point from two outings.

Bafana’s Wednesday night opponent, Tunisia, lost their first game in the tournament to Namibia.

On Saturday, the North Africans drew 1-1 against Mali. Tunisia has not scored as many goals as South Africa and they did a lot to avoid being axed from the competition early. 

