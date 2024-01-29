Elephants put Afcon humiliation behind them, aim to stomp to home glory

Ivory Coast have put the humiliation of being thrashed by tiny Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage behind them and are gunning for glory after eliminating holders Senegal in the last 16 on Monday night.

The hosts' 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game left them waiting three days before it was confirmed they had done enough to slip into the knockout stages as the last of the four best third-placed finishers.

During that agonising wait, the Ivorian federation fired 70-year-old coach Jean-Louis Gasset and put his assistant Emerse Fae in charge.

“The last days were tough for us,” said striker Sebastian Haller, whose ankle injury kept him off the pitch until he came on as a second-half substitute on Monday.