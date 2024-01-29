Soccer

Elephants put Afcon humiliation behind them, aim to stomp to home glory

29 January 2024 - 12:22 By Mark Gleeson
Hosts Ivory Coast celebrate winning on penalties in their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match against Senegal at Stade Charles Konan in Yamoussoukro on Monday night.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Ivory Coast have put the humiliation of being thrashed by tiny Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage behind them and are gunning for glory after eliminating holders Senegal in the last 16 on Monday night.

The hosts' 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game left them waiting three days before it was confirmed they had done enough to slip into the knockout stages as the last of the four best third-placed finishers.

During that agonising wait, the Ivorian federation fired 70-year-old coach Jean-Louis Gasset and put his assistant Emerse Fae in charge.

“The last days were tough for us,” said striker Sebastian Haller, whose ankle injury kept him off the pitch until he came on as a second-half substitute on Monday.

The Ivorians came back after conceding in the fourth minute to hold Senegal to a 1-1 draw before winning 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out.

“We have opened the door and given ourselves a chance,” the Borussia Dortmund striker said. “We can forget now about what happened in the group stage.”

Midfielder Seko Fofana said it had been hard to see the reaction after their defeat to Equatorial Guinea.

“It was difficult to see the people crying after that loss but we’ve made up for that now and so we’re all very happy,” he added.

“We had a strategy in place and the changes came at the right time. The new coach worked very well,” he added of Fae, who has no previous experience as a senior coach.

Fae had dropped influential midfielder Franck Kessie but brought him on in one of several key changes in the last 20 minutes that allowed the Ivorians back into the game as they forced an 86th-minute equaliser. Kessie scored from the spot.

“It was tough for him to take over and he couldn’t change much in a few days,” Fofana said.

But there was also credit for the work of Gasset.

“It was a shame what happened to him and we’re all responsible,” Haller said.

“Now we must stay humble. There are no easy opponents in the tournament, and we are a long way from achieving anything yet.”

The Ivorians discover on Tuesday whether they will meet Burkina Faso or Mali (7pm SA time) in the quarterfinals at the weekend. 

Reuters

