WATCH | Didier Drogba and Nigeria ace Osimhen become chums at Afcon
Image: MB Media/Getty Images
Nigerian striking ace Victor Osimhen might have only scored one goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast, but his strong play has helped make the Super Eagles many pundits' contenders for the trophy — and won him the admiration of Ivorian legend Didier Drogba.
Drogba and Osimhen have been seen sharing warm encounters at the tournament in videos that have gone viral on social media.
Napoli goal ace Osimhen, who has admitted Drogba is a personal idol, shared a moment with the Chelsea legend after playing a starring role in helping Nigeria beat Cameroon 2-0 in their last-16 clash in Abidjan on Saturday night thanks to Ademola Lookman's brace.
The striker and the former forward embraced and did a television interview together where Osimhen, as he has done previously, paid tribute to Drogba.
“It’s an honour to play in the land of Didier Drogba, my idol,” he reportedly told Ivorian network NCI.
Drogba and Osimhen also warmly greeted each other and embraced ahead of Nigeria stunning the hosts 1-0 on January 18.
Videos have circulated of an interview where Osimhen explains Drogba's influence as an inspiration in his career.
“I came from a very poor background and to afford internet or go to YouTube and watch some legends of the game was difficult,” Osimhen said.
“But there was a time when I was training in the community, when there was this guy who called me and asked if I know the player I play a similar game to. I said, 'No'.
“He asked, 'Do I know Didier Drogba?' I said, 'Of course'.
“[The guy] told me to come to his house and played Drogba's YouTube videos for me. From there I started to fall in love with how he played, scored goals, his aggression, determination to win games.
“I got the interest in making sure I learnt some qualities of his and added them to my own game.
“It was important for me to try follow in the footsteps of Didier Drogba.
“His life, what he has been through, his struggles to get to where he got to, the things he won and why he has been so idolised worldwide and a big legend for Africa and his country was a huge thing for me.
“I was so grateful I had an opportunity to meet him ahead of the game against Ivory Coast and tell him, 'Thank you very much for inspiring me'. Because if it was not for him, I don't think I would have got to where I am or become the player I am today.”
Their chumminess at the Nations Cup has also sparked speculation Drogba might be acting as a scout to lure reported Arsenal target Osimhen to Chelsea.
The Gunners are apparently among the favourites for the signature of the 25-year-old Super Eagles star, who has scored eight goals in 18 games in Italy this season, from Napoli. Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain are also reportedly in the mix.
Emilio Nsue is the Nations Cup's top scorer but will not add to his five goals as upstarts Equatorial Guinea were knocked out in the last 16 in a 1-0 defeat to Guinea on Sunday.
Osimhen's contribution holding the ball up, physical presence and intelligence in his strong forward displays have drawn comparisons with Drogba and are making him one of the stars of the tournament, even if he has not yet prolifically banged in goals y yet.
Nigeria meet Angola in their quarterfinal in Abidjan on Friday.
