Vitoria’s days as Egypt coach may be numbered after Afcon exit

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria faces an uncertain future after their embarrassing last 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, with critics pointing the finger at him after a series of lacklustre displays.

The record seven-time African champions lost 8-7 on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo after a 1-1 draw after extra time in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

DR Congo had the majority of chances and could have settled the game in extra time when Egypt went down to 10 men after Mohamed Hamdy was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Portuguese coach Vitoria attributed the defeat to bad luck, saying there are “happy and sad moments” in football.

“Sometimes you do your best, but the result does not come as you expect it,” he said.