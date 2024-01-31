Superb Bafana shock World Cup semifinalists Morocco at Afcon

Second-half strikes from Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena earned Bafana Bafana arguably the shock result of an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) characterised by upsets as they sent World Cup finalists Morocco packing with a 2-0 last 16 win on Tuesday night.

Makgopa stunned coach Walid Regragui's crack Atlas Lions as he opening the scoring in the 57th minute. Morocco's renowned right-back Achraf Hakimi missed a penalty in the 85th.

Morocco were reduced to 10 men when Sofyan Amrabat was dismissed in the fourth minute of added time. Mokoena's superb free-kick a minute later added time sealed the deal for South Africa.

Belgian coach Hugo Broos will take a victory lap that a team missing European-based stars Lebo Mothiba (injured) and Lyle Foster (mental health issues) remain alive at Afcon after dispatching one of Africa's most formidable line-ups at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.