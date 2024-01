LIVE | Bafana vs Morocco in Afcon last 16 — Broos makes no changes

Tuesday, January 30 — 9.35pm

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made no changes to his starting XI for his team's Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash against Morocco at Stade Laurent Pokou in San-Pedro, Ivory Coast on Tuesday night.

Then match kicks off at 10pm SA time.

Broos kept faith with his XI that did duty in Bafana's 0-0 draw against Tunisia in Korhogo on January 24 to end in second place in Group E and reach the knockout stages.

Bafana Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams (capt.); Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Maphosa Modiba; Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena; Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa

Morocco XI: Yassin Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Naif Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Amine Adli, Youssef En Nesyri, Abde Ezzalzouli